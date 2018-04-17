BLM Seeks Public Comment On Proposed Transmission Line Right-Of-Way

RAWLINS — As part of its commitment to facilitate development that will strengthen America’s energy infrastructure through improved transmission, the Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a proposed transmission project near Rawlins. The project would involve granting a right-of-way for the construction of a new line interconnection, as well as a rebuild and upgrade of existing transmission line.

PacifiCorp proposes to construct and operate approximately 17.7 miles of new and upgraded 230-kV transmission line as part of its 230-kV Interconnectors Project. The new construction would involve 1.9 miles of interconnection line from BLM-permitted Gateway West segment 1WA to the existing Shirley Basin substation, which would cross private land and land administered by the State of Wyoming. The rebuilt line would include a 15.9-mile portion of existing Difficulty to Miners transmission line, which would be upgraded as a maintenance action to provide enhanced transmission between the Aeolus, Freezeout and Standpipe substations. The upgraded line would cross 3.3 miles of BLM-administered land and 12.6 miles of private land.

The BLM granted a right-of-way for the Gateway West transmission project in November 2013. The project is anticipated to strengthen the western grid by constructing 990 miles of high voltage transmission lines across southern Wyoming and southern Idaho, adding between 1,500 and 3,000 MW of transmission capacity. The 230-kV Interconnectors Project would connect substations in the Aeolus area and enhance existing transmission in southern Wyoming.

The public is encouraged to participate throughout the planning process for the 230-kV Interconnectors Project. Comments received during the scoping period of the analysis are most useful.

The 30-day scoping period for the project runs from April 18 – May 18, 2018. Comments may be emailed to blm_wy_pacificorp_230kv_interconnect@blm.gov; please include “230-kV Interconnectors Project” in the subject line. Comments may also be mailed to RECO Project Manager Heather Schultz, BLM-Rawlins Field Office, 1300 North Third Street, Rawlins, WY, 82301.

In addition, the BLM will host a public scoping meeting on the project on April 24, 2018, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Hanna Town Recreation Center at 8000 WY-72, Hanna, WY, 82327. Comments may be submitted in person during this meeting.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personally identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask the BLM in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

The scoping notice and all future documents corresponding with this action will be posted on the BLM Wyoming e-planning website at https://go.usa.gov/xQ4tC.

For more information, please contact Heather Schultz, 307-328-4215.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact this individual during normal business hours. FRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to leave a message or question with this individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.