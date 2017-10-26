BLM to Sell 163 Parcels of Land – What Do You Think?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The BLM High Desert District is seeking public comments on the environmental assessment for the Second Quarter 2018 Notice of Competitive Oil and Gas Lease Sale parcel offering.

One hundred sixty-three (163) parcels totaling 199,298.57 acres will be offered within the district, which includes Rock Springs, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Lander and Rawlins field offices.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has prepared an Environmental Assessment to address offering certain lease parcels within the High Desert District (HDD) in Carbon, Sublette, Sweetwater, and Uinta counties at the June 21, 2018 BLM Wyoming Competitive Oil and Gas Lease Sale.

These parcels are located in a combination of Priority Habitat Management Areas (PHMA) ( 44 whole and portions of 30 parcels) and General Habitat Management Areas (GHMA) ( 89 whole and portions of30 parcels) for the Greater Sage Grouse (GSG), administered by the Kemmerer, Lander, Pinedale, Rawlins, and Rock Springs Field Offices.

The Environmental Assessment is available on the BLM website here.