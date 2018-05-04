BLM to Offer 162 Parcels at June 2018 Oil and Gas Lease Sale

CHEYENNE– In keeping with the Administration’s goal of strengthening America’s energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management will offer 162 whole or partial parcels totaling 198,588.57 acres at the June 2018 quarterly oil and gas lease sale.

The BLM will hold the lease sale online via www.energynet.com.

The competitive lease sale will occur over two days. Bidding starts on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 7:30 am Mountain Time. All bidding will conclude on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The BLM will announce preliminary sale results within 48-hours of the sale closing and post final sale results no later than 10 days after the sale closes.

The lease sale’s environmental assessments, lists and maps of the parcels, and the attached stipulations are online at https://go.usa.gov/xQxMN.

The posting of the sale notice begins the protest period. Protests must be submitted in writing no later than 4 pm MST on May 14, 2018. Protests must be mailed to BLM Wyoming State Office, 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne WY, 82003 or faxed to 307-775-6203.

The previous BLM Wyoming oil and gas lease sale, held in March 2018, brought in $19.87 million. The state of Wyoming receives 49 percent of the proceeds of each BLM oil and gas lease sale.