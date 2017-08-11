BLM Updates Fire Restrictions On Public Lands Throughout Wyoming

WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management is updating fire restrictions in several counties due to current conditions and in anticipation of the influx visitors for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.

BLM will be implementing stage 2 full fire restrictions on BLM administered lands within the Wind River Bighorn Basin District on Aug. 18 in the following counties:

Hot Springs

Washakie

“Adherence to these temporary fire restrictions will greatly assist fire and other emergency responders during a time when thousands of people will be visiting Hot Springs and Washakie counties,” said Worland Field Manager Mike Phillips.

BLM will be implementing stage 1 partial fire restrictions on BLM administered lands within the High Desert District on Aug. 15 in the following counties:

Sublette, only on public lands within the Pinedale Field Office

Teton

Also within the High Desert District, the following counties are lifting additional partial fire restrictions on BLM administered lands:

Albany

Carbon

Under stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions, prohibited acts include, but are not limited to:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal barbecue, or grills are prohibited on BLM lands. The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed (sheepherder type) wood burning stoves (piped) with a ¼” spark arrester type screen are permitted.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Discharge of fireworks and use of explosives.

For a full list of restrictions on BLM administrated lands in each county please visit: blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions.

All listed full and partial restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered lands throughout Wyoming, which include:

Discharging or using any fireworks.

Discharging of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burning, igniting or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

It is important we all do our part to prevent unnecessary risks of wildfire starts. Failure to comply with fire restrictions on federal lands is punishable by law. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs for suppressing the fire.