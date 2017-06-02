Bloedorn Lumber Is Hiring an Administrative Specialist

SUMMARY:

Assists the General Manager in providing administrative and secretarial duties associated with bookkeeping, purchasing, inventory, payroll, and other related activities for the store.

JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited, to the following:

Process bookkeeping, purchasing, inventory, payroll, and other related documents.

Prepare and maintain records, reports, and files.

Collect and distribute correspondence and other documentation.

Maintain, monitor, and order supplies, materials, and equipment.

Answer phone calls and assist associates, clients, and vendors by providing information and taking messages.

Attend and participate in Bloedorn‐sponsored training, when required.

Perform other assigned duties, responsibilities, or tasks.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Administrative Specialists must:

Complete and pass a pre‐employment drug, alcohol, and background screen.

Speak, write, and communicate effectively in the English language.

Interpret written, oral, diagrams, and schedule form instructions.

Calculate figures and amounts (i.e., discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, etc.).

Utilize Microsoft Office products (i.e. Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.).

WORK ENVIRONMENT / PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Administrate Specialists:

Work in an indoor office setting.

Occasionally lift/move objects up to 20 pounds, stand, and walk.

Regularly sit, use hands, reach with arms and hands, talk, and hear.

HOW TO APPLY

Please apply in person at 1600 Sunset Dr. in Rock Springs.

Bloedorn Lumber Company is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.

