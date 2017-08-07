Bloedorn Lumber Is Hiring A Yard/Delivery Associate

Bloedorn Lumber has an immediate opening for a Yard/Delivery Associate.

Applicants should apply in person at Bloedorn Lumber located at 1600 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901

SUMMARY:

Work in the yard to assist customers, load products, and deliver and transport materials to customer sites.

JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited, to the following:

Greet customers, provide customer service and handle customer concerns and issues as they arise.

Maintain a clean yard environment; free of trash, weeds, and obstacles.

Stock, restock, and organize products, materials, and supplies.

Pull and prepare products, materials, or supplies for loading.

Load and appropriately secure product, materials, or supplies.

Verify order details and deliver orders to specified destination.

Maneuver vehicles safely into loading/unloading positions.

Maintain service, inspection, and safety logs.

Maintain the cleanliness and appearance of Bloedorn fleet vehicles.

Operate a forklift and/or non‐motorized material handling equipment to load/unload materials.

Observe and enforce compliance of Bloedorn programs and procedures.

Attend and participate in Bloedorn‐sponsored training, when required.

Perform other assigned duties, responsibilities, or tasks.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Delivery drivers must:

Complete and pass a pre‐employment drug and alcohol screen, background screen, and Motor

Vehicle Report (MVR).

Possess a valid driver’s license and have ability to obtain a Class B CDL.

Work a flexible schedule, including weekends.

Speak, write, and communicate effectively in the English language.

Have basic math and measurement skills.

WORK ENVIRONMENT / PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Delivery drivers:

Work in outdoor weather conditions and subject to temperature variations, hazardous chemicals,

mechanical parts, increased noise, dust, and vibration levels.

Regularly sit, use hands, reach with arms and hands, talk, hear, and lift up to 100 pounds.

Bloedorn Lumber Company is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.

