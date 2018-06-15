Bloedorn Lumber Is Hiring a Yard Associate

SUMMARY

Work in yard to assist customers and load products.

.

JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited, to the following:

Greet customers, provide customer service, and handle customer concerns and issues as they arise.

Maintain a clean yard environment; free of trash, weeds, and obstacles.

Stock, restock, and organize products, materials, and supplies.

Pull and prepare products, materials, or supplies for loading.

Load and appropriately secure product, materials, or supplies.

Verify order details and deliver orders to specified destination.

Maneuver vehicles safely into loading/unloading positions.

Operate a forklift and/or non-motorized material handling equipment to load/unload materials.

Observe and enforce compliance of Bloedorn programs and procedures.

Attend and participate in Bloedorn-sponsored training, when required.

Perform other assigned duties, responsibilities, or tasks.

.

QUALIFICATIONS

Yard Associates must:

Complete and pass a pre-employment drug and alcohol screen, background screen, and Motor Vehicle Report (MVR).

Pass an annual MVR thereafter.

Work a flexible schedule, including weekends.

Speak, write, and communicate effectively in the English language.

Have basic math and measurement skills.

.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/ PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Yard Associates:

Work in outdoor weather conditions and subject to temperature variations, hazardous chemicals, mechanical parts, increased noise, dust, and vibration levels.

Occasionally climb, balance, stoop, push, crouch, or kneel.

Regularly sit, use hands, reach with arms and hands, talk, hear, and lift up to 100 pounds.

.

To Apply

Apply in person at Bloedorn Lumber – 1600 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs

.

Bloedorn Lumber Company is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.

.



