Bloedorn Lumber – Nationally Ranked, Locally Owned

Wyoming-based company Bloedorn Lumber made it big and landed on MSN Money’s largest company in every state list.

Bloedorn Lumber has 21 stores in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Nebraska, including a location close to home, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Here’s what MSN Money had to say.

“Like just a few other states, there are no Fortune 500 companies based in Wyoming. Bloedorn Lumber, a private company, with reported annual revenue of $100 million, is the largest company based in the state. Based in Torrington, the lumber company was founded in the early part of the 20th century. Now, Bloedorn Lumber supplies a range of building materials to hardware stores throughout Wyoming, as well as nearby Nebraska.”

.



The Bloedorn family

The Bloedorn family arrived in Wyoming shortly after the end of WWI during a time of westward expansion. The town of Torrington, Wyoming was beginning to flourish. Due to this development, founders C.F.W. Bloedorn and A.O. Bloedorn purchased lumber yard sites in both Torrington, Wyoming and the nearby town of Lingle.

In April of 1919, original stockholders C.F.W. Bloedorn, A.O. Bloedorn, B.J. Hilsabeck, and H.B. Bloedorn incorporated the Torrington Lumber & Coal Company. The lumber yard purchased in bulk and supplied other lumber yards in Wyoming as well as in Nebraska. As time passed, the lumber company grew, and eventually A.O. Bloedorn began focusing his attention on the development of Bloedorn Lumber Company, while business associate Charlie D. Cook managed the Torrington lumber yard.

The Expansion of a Lumber Company

As the years went by, the lumber yard’s operation changed and grew. A truck was purchased for delivery to bring material to the lumber yard from the railroad, and merchandise was expanded.

Bloedorn Lumber Company’s expansion eventually took the business to larger towns, cities, and states, and by April of 1953, a new store and corporate office were constructed. While farm and ranch items became less prominent, other items, such as electrical materials, plumbing supplies, and kitchen cabinets became a bigger part of Bloedorn Lumber’s inventory. Bloedorn Lumber became an all around home improvement store.

Here is a brief video highlighting the history of Bloedorn Lumber Company since our founding in 1919. We would love to hear the memories you have about the original location in Torrington, Wyoming. Posted by Bloedorn Lumber Company on Monday, August 26, 2013

Find a Bloedorn Home Improvement Store Near you

The Bloedorn Lumber Company has evolved for more than 80 years. From its humble beginnings as a lumber yard in Torrington, Wyoming, Bloedorn Lumber Company has set a standard of excellence and is proud to serve as a headquarters for building materials and home improvement needs with stores throughout Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, and Colorado.

Bloedorn Lumber Company Rock Springs

Bloedorn Lumber Company Rock Springs is a proud Wyoming owned and operated company servicing all of your home building and renovation needs. We offer lumber, trusses, shingles, sheetrock, windows, doors, siding, fencing, decking, hardware – just about anything you’d need to build a new home or update your current home. Offering a delivery service with delivery to Rock Springs and Green River (surrounding area available for small delivery charge), we can get your material on your jobsite when you need it. We stock drywall in the house and shingles on the roof (some limitations apply). Proud to service Rock Springs and surrounding area, Bloedorn Lumber. Friendly Place. Serious Service.