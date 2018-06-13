Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Seeking Sales Representative

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming has an immediate opening for a Sales Representative in our Rock Springs Office.
Use your excellent communication skills to become a member of our successful sales team!
Job Description
You will be responsible for introducing our health care programs to small business and individuals and for servicing established customers in the Rock Springs area.
The ability to interact with a variety of individuals and demonstrate sales skills is required.
Compensation package includes monthly salary and complete company provided benefit
package.
Knowledge, Skill, & Ability Requirements
Ability to retain existing and procure new group, non group, and allied lines of business for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wyoming through effective use of oral and written communication skills, sales technique, and a thorough knowledge of those products offered by the Plan and those of our competitors. Valid driver’s license required.
Education, Licensure, or Formal Training
Bachelor’s Degree desired, preferably in the area of Marketing/Sales. Must be currently licensed to sell health insurance in Wyoming, or able to obtain within 3 months.
Experience
One year prior experience in sales preferred.
Material & Equipment Used
Automobile, Personal Computer and associated word processing, data base, and spread sheet programs.
Working Environment / Physical Activities
Works in an office environment. Job activities include public speaking, driving, writing, typing, use of a computer. Moderate to high stress with defined performance goals. Automobile travel is required.
To Apply
Visit bcbswy.com/careers for full job description and electronic application. Employment Application must be submitted to be considered for position.
Email signed application and resume to email address provided with application or mail to PO Box 2266, Cheyenne, WY 82003, or fax to 307.432.2708.
EOE M/F/Vet/Disabled
E-Verify
