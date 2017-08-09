Blues Rocker Garrett LeBeau Plays Pinedale Saturday

Pinedale’s Summer Music Series Continues with Austin Blues Rocker Garrett LeBeau on August 12.

Nashville’s Rachel Baiman to open and play afterparty.

Presented annually by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council, the Soundcheck Series features free outdoor concerts all summer long at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Music starts at 5:00 pm and lasts until sundown.

Blues Rocker Garrett LeBeau

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) is proud to present Austin based blues rocker Garrett LeBeau and his full band performing live Saturday, August 12 at American

Legion Park in Pinedale.

LeBeau performs as part of PFAC’s Soundcheck Summer

Music Series which features free concerts all summer long in Pinedale. Nashville-based singer/songwriter Rachel Baiman will open the Aug. 12 show, which kicks off

at 5:30 pm (free admission).

Garrett Lebeau’s words and music range from gritty to tender to funky — genuine songs that are completely his own and draw instant vocal comparisons to Boz Scaggs, Al Green, Van Morrison, and Aaron Neville.

Though he is Austin-based, Lebeau has deep ties to Wyoming. He is a registered member of the Shoshone tribe and was born and raised on the Wind River Indian Reservation near Lander, Wyoming.

LeBeau tours around the U.S. with his 4-piece band and has been privileged to share the stage with Mavis Staples and Boz Scaggs.

.



Opening Act & Afterparty Performer Rachel Baiman

Opening act Rachel Baiman is perhaps best known as one half of the Nashville-based duo 10 String Symphony. Her new album “Shame” is an exploration of growing up female in America and is out now on Free Dirt Records.

Baiman has been described as “a goose-bump- instigating talent [reminiscent] of a young Gillian Welch.”

.



.

Immediately following the concert in the park, Baiman will play an after-party show at Boondocks Pizza (free).

For more information please visit pinedalefinearts.com.

.

PINEDALE FINE ARTS CENTER

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council, a community based non-profit 501(c)3 corporation serving Sublette County (WY), has provided high-quality performing arts events, visual and literary arts programs and artist residencies since 1976. Largely through volunteer efforts and consistent community support, PFAC helps connect a dynamically growing corner of Wyoming to the rest of the world.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.