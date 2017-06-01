Don’t Go Broke During Divorce: Choose Mediation With Bobby W. Pineda

Mediation is often the most cost-effective way to negotiate divorce and custody.

The Law Office of Bobby W. Pineda is experienced at successful mediation, so that your divorce is quick and arranges the best options for your children.

Call the Law Office of Bobby W. Pineda at 307-382-5999

Is mediation right for you?

Have you filed for Divorce or for Child Custody on your own and don’t know what to do next?

Do you want to resolve your dispute whether its Divorce or Custody without hiring separate attorneys?

Would you rather preserve your money and assets to divide between the two of you instead of spending it on legal fees?

.



.

Benefits of Mediation

Affordable : A traditional Contested Divorce or Custody Dispute can cost more than $10,000.00! Mediation is accomplished at a significantly lower cost by not investing in multiple attorneys that may create more conflict than they resolve.

: A traditional Contested Divorce or Custody Dispute can cost more than $10,000.00! Mediation is accomplished at a significantly lower cost by not investing in multiple attorneys that may create more conflict than they resolve. Time Saving : Family Law Litigation may take several months or even years to complete. With proper preparation, active and reasonable participation, mediation can resolve matters in one day.

: Family Law Litigation may take several months or even years to complete. With proper preparation, active and reasonable participation, mediation can resolve matters in one day. Cooperative : Mediation is less adversarial and is designed to work with both sides of a dispute in a cooperative manner to reach amicable results rather than harmful never-ending negotations that may leave one or both sides feeling that the result was not fair.

: Mediation is less adversarial and is designed to work with both sides of a dispute in a cooperative manner to reach amicable results rather than harmful never-ending negotations that may leave one or both sides feeling that the result was not fair. Control : Mediation provides you more opportunity to control the process and the outcome.

: Mediation provides you more opportunity to control the process and the outcome. Confidential : You can resolve your dispute privately without entering a court room.

: You can resolve your dispute privately without entering a court room. Communication: Work openly and directly with each other without attorneys relaying messages. Mediation also promotes improved communication that opens the possibility of a positive post-divorce or custody arrangement relationship.

.

Contact

The Law Office of Bobby W. Pineda

161 K Street

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: 307-382-5999

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.