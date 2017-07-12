Body Found Near Superior Likely Connected To 2015 Missing Person Case

SUPERIOR — In a joint bulletin issued today, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office announced that the body of a man was located and recovered near Superior, east of Rock Springs, on Tuesday.

Sheriff Mike Lowell and Coroner Dale Majhanovich said the body was found through employment of a special cadaver search dog.

Lowell said the discovery is likely related to an active missing person case from 2015. The remains are being taken to Loveland, Colorado, for autopsy.

“We are reasonably certain of the person’s identity, but do not wish to speculate until the identification is confirmed,” said Lowell.

Officials said they hope to make a positive identification by Friday, and plan to release more information then.