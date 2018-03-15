Bomb Squad Dispatched to Walmart to Inspect Suspicious Suitcase

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad are currently on site today at Walmart investigating a suspicious suitcase.

Officers at the scene said that they were called in when some nails fell out of a suitcase discovered in the Walmart parking lot, where the Walmart entrances are currently blocked by police cruisers.

The bomb squad robot was brought in to x-ray the contents of the suitcase. Officers on site said they’d rather be safe and sure that it’s harmless than be sorry later.

RSPD is asking people to stay away from the area while the investigation goes on. Officers were still working at the time of this story. Updates as we get them.