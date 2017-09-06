Bomber’s Sports Bar Is Hiring a Server

Bomber’s Sports Bar and Marty’s Gastro Pub has an immediate opening for a Server.

The right applicant should be the following:

21 or over

Responsible

Great personality

Hardworking

Reliable

Serving and Bartending experience is preferred, but not necessary. We will train the right person.

To apply, go into to Bombers or Marty’s between 2pm-4pm and pick up an application.

