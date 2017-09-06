Bomber’s Sports Bar Is Hiring a Server

Bomber’s Sports Bar and Marty’s Gastro Pub has an immediate opening for a Server.
The right applicant should be the following:
- 21 or over
- Responsible
- Great personality
- Hardworking
- Reliable
Serving and Bartending experience is preferred, but not necessary. We will train the right person.
To apply, go into to Bombers or Marty’s between 2pm-4pm and pick up an application.
