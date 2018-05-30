Bombshells Kick Off Season with Skaters in Wonderland Bout!

.

About The Bitter Sweet Bombshells

The Bombshells are your home Roller Derby Team!

They are your teachers, your librarians, your office administrators, your cooks, your service techs, your bartenders, your waitresses. They are mothers, they are friends, they are part of your community.

The Bombshells are athletes who spend countless hours every week working on their skills and the game; they are a well-respected team state wide, and do their best to bring recognition to the County and region.

For More Information

To learn more about the Bitter Sweet Bombshells check out our website www.bittersweetbombshells.com or on Facebook.

Join the Skaters In Wonderland bout event on Facebook!

