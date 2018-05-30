Bombshells Kick Off Season with Skaters in Wonderland Bout!

By Lillian Palmer -
Take a trip down the rabbit hole with the Bitter Sweet Bombshells, facing off against Colorado’s High City Derby Divas this Saturday!

Don’t be late! 50% of all ticket sales will be donated to the local YWCA Center for Families and Children.

Join the Bombshells at Buddha Bob’s Bar for an after party following the bout! (For fans ages 21 and up only.)

Saturday, June 2nd

Doors open: 5 pm

Bout starts: 6 pm

Where: Rock Springs Recreational Center

Tickets from a Bombshell are $10

Tickets at the door are $12

Children under 12 are Free!

After Party: 9 pm at Buddha Bob’s Bar

For fans ages 21 and up only.

Want Free Tickets?

Want to win free tickets to one of our home bouts this season AND support one of our sponsors at the same time?

Head down to Buddha Bobs Bar, have a drink and enter to win a pair of tickets!

Don’t forget to come hang out with us at Buddha’s after our bout this Saturday, June 2nd. Tick Tick Boom!!! 💙💣

About The Bitter Sweet Bombshells

The Bombshells are your home Roller Derby Team!

They are your teachers, your librarians, your office administrators, your cooks, your service techs, your bartenders, your waitresses. They are mothers, they are friends, they are part of your community.

The Bombshells are athletes who spend countless hours every week working on their skills and the game; they are a well-respected team state wide, and do their best to bring recognition to the County and region.
For More Information

To learn more about the Bitter Sweet Bombshells check out our website www.bittersweetbombshells.com or on Facebook.

Join the Skaters In Wonderland bout event on Facebook!

