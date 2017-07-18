Bombshells Score First Win of the Season

GILLETTE — The Bittersweet Bombshells faced off against all of the Wyoming Roller Derby teams this past weekend, played three games in two days, and came away with 4th place out of 7 teams.

They fought hard for and scored their first win of the season this weekend during the Wyoming Roller Derby Cup in Gillette. The girls had their derby work cut out for them at the tournament.

Bombshells vs Cody

The Bombshells played the first bout of the tournament Saturday morning against Heart Mountain Wreck on Wheels from Cody.

“The first bout was a hard-hitting and intense game,” Bombshell Cara (Caraxe) Kelsey said. “We started out strong in the first half and we were a head by twenty points.”

Despite their efforts, Kelsey said, Cody took the lead with a couple successful power jams, or rounds, and won the bout, 148-128.

Bombshells vs Rawlins



The Bombshells played again, against Rawlins’ Pen Up Girlz, in Saturday’s last bout of the day.

“This game was a great time,” Kelsey said. ” It was a rematch for our team.”

It was a revenge game for the Bombshells’ against Rawlins. They’d played Rawlins earlier in the season and lost. The Bombshells were determined to not let it happen again.

“This time we knew we had to come out ahead or else we would have been eliminated from the tournament,” she said.

Things were looking up for the Bombshells when Rawlins was down to a 7-person roster due to an injury earlier in the tournament. Even with only 7 players, Kelsey said, they did not make it easy for them to win.

“Rawlins has some very talented players,” Kelsey said.

The Bombshells took the bout and beat Rawlins, 163-95.

“This was our first win for the season,” she said.

The last 15 minutes of Bitter Sweet Bombshells: Sweetwater County Roller Derby vs. Heart Mountain Wreck on Wheels Roller Derby, Day Two, 2017 WyoCup. Nai-post ni Wyoming Roller Derby Association noong Linggo, Hulyo 16, 2017

Bombshells vs Cody again



The Bombshells’ were up against Cody’s Heart Mountain Wreck on Wheels again, for the first bout Sunday morning.

“Our team was much more focused this time around and there were several lead changes,” Kelsey said.

The Bombshells came out strong. Then towards the middle of the bout, Cody’s jammers stepped up their game and became unstoppable, Kelsey said.

The Bombshells were exhausted, they struggled to hold back Cody’s jammers from scoring.

The Bombshells called a time out.

“After a very inspirational speech from our coach Marian Garcia we went back out there with a new energy,” Kelsey said. “Our team was not going to make it an easy win for heart mountain.”

A new skater to the team, Bombshell Tamika Davis took the stage next and jammed the heart out of Heart Mountain.

“Tamika Davis got out to jam for us and made it look very easy. She got lead jammer almost each time she went out to jam.” — Cara (Caraxe) Kelsey, Bombshell

The Bombshells weren’t going to go down without a fight. The Bombshells even changed their jammer rotation to help confuse Cody’s Heart Mountain jammers.

It was a close game. They were tied, and then tied again.

At last, Cody broke the tie. Cody’s Tournament MVP Jammer B.O.B. ran a two very successful jams and Cody ended up with the win, 170-149.

Tournament Reflections

Although the Bombshells couldn’t skate all the way to the winner’s, they did place one spot higher than they did last year.

Their outlook is positive, and they came away with a win. The team has many new ideas to help them grow towards next years tournament, Kelsey said.

“Overall, it was a success for out team,” Kelsey said. “We definitely played with a lot of heart and were highly praised by many other teams about our great spirit.”

“We got out played at the tournament this year, but we put up the best fight we could at that place and time and we feel good about it,” Bombshell Janice (Dewey Decimate Her) Grover-Roosa said. “We’ll rally again next year and see what we can do about making it to that winners circle.” “There’s a reason we have a full roster of women returning year after year to play derby together and it’s because we have a blast,” Grover-Roosa said.

Bombshells Next Home Bout



The Bombshells’ next bout is a home bout, August 12th. They will be up against the Coal Miners Daughters from Gillette.

“We have lost to this team twice in the past during our first season,” Kelsey said. “We are looking forward to seeing our growth and are hoping for another win this season.”

Bitter Sweet Bombshells Host A Roller Derby “Tiki Takedown” against Gillette Roller Derby’s Coal Miner’s Daughters.

Date: Saturday, August 12th, 2017.

Time: Doors open at 5 pm. Bout starts at 6 pm.

Place: Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

