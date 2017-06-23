0

Bookkeeper Opening with Hager Industries

Hager Industries, a full-service machine, welding and oil and gas services company, has an opening for a Bookkeeper/Human Resource job.

This position is part-time (approx. 30 hr/wk) with a flexible schedule.

.

Position Requirements

  • Well rounded
  • Self-motivated
  • Able to learn quickly and problem solve
  • Able to work without direct supervision
    .
    Applicants must have a good understanding of QuickBooks software including:
    .
  • Payroll processing and reporting
  • Sales tax filing
  • Knowledge of GAAP or accrual accounting
    ..
    Additional Requirements:
    .
  • Applicants must be able to complete pre-employment drug screening and demonstrate an understanding of software programs.
  • College education/degree or equivalent experience is a plus. Oil and gas industry experience is also a plus, but not required.
  • Pay will be based on experience as it relates to the position responsibilities.

.

To Apply

Interested individuals, please email a resume to Nathan Hager at nhager@hagerindustrieswy.com. No phone calls, please.

.

Hager Industries

 

