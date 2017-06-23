Bookkeeper Opening with Hager Industries

Hager Industries, a full-service machine, welding and oil and gas services company, has an opening for a Bookkeeper/Human Resource job.

This position is part-time (approx. 30 hr/wk) with a flexible schedule.

.

Position Requirements

Well rounded

Self-motivated

Able to learn quickly and problem solve

Able to work without direct supervision

.

Applicants must have a good understanding of QuickBooks software including:

.

Payroll processing and reporting

Sales tax filing

Knowledge of GAAP or accrual accounting

. .

Additional Requirements:

.



Applicants must be able to complete pre-employment drug screening and demonstrate an understanding of software programs.

College education/degree or equivalent experience is a plus. Oil and gas industry experience is also a plus, but not required.

Pay will be based on experience as it relates to the position responsibilities.

.

To Apply

Interested individuals, please email a resume to Nathan Hager at nhager@hagerindustrieswy.com. No phone calls, please.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.