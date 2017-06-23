Bookkeeper Opening with Hager Industries

Hager Industries, a full-service machine, welding and oil and gas services company, has an opening for a Bookkeeper/Human Resource job.
This position is part-time (approx. 30 hr/wk) with a flexible schedule.
Position Requirements
- Well rounded
- Self-motivated
- Able to learn quickly and problem solve
- Able to work without direct supervision
Applicants must have a good understanding of QuickBooks software including:
- Payroll processing and reporting
- Sales tax filing
- Knowledge of GAAP or accrual accounting
Additional Requirements:
- Applicants must be able to complete pre-employment drug screening and demonstrate an understanding of software programs.
- College education/degree or equivalent experience is a plus. Oil and gas industry experience is also a plus, but not required.
- Pay will be based on experience as it relates to the position responsibilities.
To Apply
Interested individuals, please email a resume to Nathan Hager at nhager@hagerindustrieswy.com. No phone calls, please.
