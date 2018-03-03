Bootlegger’s Bash Raises Over $20,000

SWEETWATER COUNTY — At the Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation Board meeting on Tuesday, February 27 the board announced at its first event, the Bootlegger’s Bash, that they raised $22,653.00. Bootlegger’s Bash Committee Chair Janet Hartford said, “We are extremely excited with the amount of money that was raised, it exceeded our goal!”

The Bootlegger’s Bash was a fun night of sampling wines, spirits and food pairings along with a little entertainment while raising funds for the Foundation. Hartford explained, “The committee was overwhelmingly pleased with the evening! We had so many people come up and tell me “What a great idea… we are having such a good time!”

All proceeds from the event will be going towards the Foundations efforts to improve the facility and would like to see an additional space for birthdays, weddings, company parties, and gathering areas during larger events such as National High School Finals Rodeo and Wyoming’s Big Show®.

Hartford stated, “Everything that evening went great. It was very different from any of the other fundraiser I have been a part of. We cannot wait for the 2nd Annual Bootlegger’s Bash in 2019. It was a blast and you will not want to miss out next year!”

The Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation is an established 501(c)3 non-profit and is governed by a seven-member board of trustees.

The Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation Board is Janet Hartford, Faith Harris, Charlie Barnum, Taylor Jones, Paul Zancanella, Craig Nelson and Roger Torgersen.