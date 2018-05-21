You Booze. You Cruise. You Lose.

Driving while under the influence of alcohol is not worth it.

Plan ahead, call a cab, call a friend. It saves you money; it’s cheaper than a DUI.

Using a round figure of $10 for an in-town ride home and the $10,000 figure frequently used for the costs associated with a DUI you could take 1,000 rides for the cost of a DUI or nearly a taxi ride a day for almost three years!

Sweetwater County had the 4th most DUIs in the state according to the most recent data from the Wyoming Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police Report on Alcohol and Crime in Wyoming.

The average DUI BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) from the same 2016 report is 0.149. You are legally over the limit at 0.08 and at that point there is marked decrease in reaction speeds.

Not all alcohol is created equal. Beer, wine, and spirits all have varying alcohol content and impact individuals differently. This is especially true in craft beers that can have significantly elevated alcohol content.

There is also no way to “speed up” the sobering process, including drinking water. The only way for alcohol to metabolize is time.

It is always best to make a plan to get home before consuming alcohol and ultimately impairing your judgment.

You’re not without resources. Next time you’re drinking, call a cab:

For more information, please contact:

Chelsea French

Community Prevention Specialist

Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming

cfrench@pmowyo.org

.

