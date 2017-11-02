Bournazian: Wildfire Threat Continues In Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wildfire conditions still exist across Sweetwater County, according to Mike Bournazian, County Fire Warden Sweetwater County Fire department.

“The Sweetwater County Fire Department has responded to four wildland fires in the last four days. The most recent was along Interstate 80 at midnight, a time where the humidity and low temps should help prevent wildfires, thus demonstrating just how dry we are with our grass and brush.”

Thankfully, most of these fires have been controlled to less than a couple acres each.

The causes of these fires have not been natural. They all have been human related in one way or the other. It is important that the public remain vigilant in fire prevention at this time of year.

Fire conditions are still present, and with the prolonged lack of moisture with our very dry fuels, all it takes is a spark or careless act to start a wildfire. The amount of high winds that accompany many of the cold fronts that come through our area are not bringing much in the way of moisture as we would expect this time of year. Even with lower air temperatures, the low relative humidity’s mixed with very dry fuel and high winds are the prime conditions for a wildfire to burn. These dry cold fronts rapidly elevate the fire danger and as we have seen in the past couple weeks once these fires start they can and will get up and run in these high winds as witnessed in the 459 acre Tipton Fire 10 days ago that covered 5 miles in a just a couple hours.

This time of year wildland fire resources are very few. Most of the seasonal personnel and resources have been released as their budgeted funding has been reached and equipment can no longer be afforded to be staffed or has already been winterized and placed out of service. Traditional federal partners no longer staff wildfire crews and aircraft this time of year.

Hunters are especially reminded to be sure and completely extinguish there camp fires. A smoldering camp fire can reignite from high winds days after it has been left abandoned. Travelers are ask to please ensure that if they are towing trailers to keep any and all safety chains high enough off the pavement so they do not drag or throw sparks that may start a fire. And tires that are not properly inflated not only heat up and blow out they also send superheated fragments of inner steal windings off onto the shoulders of the highways that in turn also start wildfires.

Until we receive measurable amounts of precipitation, Sweetwater County will remain in an elevated fire danger.

Mike Bournazian

County Fire Warden

Sweetwater County Fire department