Bowls of Caring Event Sees Strong Turnout

SWEETWATER COUNTY — About 600 people attended this year’s YWCA “Bowls of Caring” event at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs on March 23.

Participants purchased a hand-crafted bowl for $15. With the purchase of a bowl came a ticket for a free meal of soup, salad, bread, dessert, and a soft drink. All the food was donated by businesses and individuals in Sweetwater County, volunteers did the cooking and serving, and the proceeds are donated to YWCA programs. These programs continue to benefit all of Sweetwater County through the services offered at YWCA, which include quality child care at the Early Care and Learning Center, support and resources for victims of family violence at the Sweetwater County Family Justice Center, and the YWCA’s newest program, “Financial Empowerment,” which offers basic financial education to anyone in the community free of charge.

Bowls of Caring began as “Bowls of Sharing” in 2004 in memory of Kathy Crabtree of Rock Springs, an accomplished potter and co-founder of Local Color. Kathy passed away from complications due to Cushing’s Syndrome that year. Her friends and family wanted to do something to honor her memory, and created pottery bowls and held a soup dinner fundraiser. The money raised was donated to local charities, and a regular event was born.

The event continued to grow each year, eventually outgrowing its initial home in the SCM Parish Center. This expansion also led to the creation of “bowl parties,” where individuals and groups could paint their own pre-made bowl to bring to the event.

In 2014 the Bowls of Sharing committee handed over management of the event over the YWCA. For legal and tax reasons, the event’s name was changed to Bowls of Caring.

Volunteers at this year’s event included the Western Wyoming Community College Volleyball team and coaches, students from the Black Butte High School, Youth Home staff and residents, students from the Rock Springs High School Academy Programs, the YWCA Board of Directors, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, Stephanie Lewis, and Captain Brett Stokes of the Sheriff’s Office and his family.