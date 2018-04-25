Boy Scouts Complete YWCA Project

ROCK SPRINGS — Sam Young, a Boy Scout of America with troop #85 has dedicated his time and passion to help the YWCA Center for Families and Children for his Eagle Scout project. With the help of friends, family, troop #85 and the generosity of Electrical Connections Inc., Sam was able to build a safe entrance room at the YWCA shelter along with several repairs and updates throughout the shelter. The room built will provide a safe entrance and exit for victims staying in the shelter.

In addition to the safe room, YWCA is pleased to announce the Thomas and Mary Kourbelas Charitable Trust Green River has donated funds to update the shelters security system.

YWCA Sweetwater County Center for Families and Children (CFC), located at 2620 Commercial Way Suit 5 in Rock Springs is a multi-agency location that provides advocacy, support and resources for survivors of all forms of family violence including: domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, dating violence, human trafficking and stalking. Agencies throughout Sweetwater County work together to help victims, increasing the likelihood that victims will receive the help they need and assist with prosecution. A shelter with basic needs is available for victims and their family as well as a 24-hour crisis line.

Through the Center for Families and Children, Early Care and Learning Center, and Financial Empowerment Program YWCA anticipate providing thousands of services to individuals throughout 2018. Without the generous support of organizations, businesses, and individuals, YWCA could not help as many as they do.