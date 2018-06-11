Boys & Girls Club announce Phil Vassar for their 7th Annual Benefit Concert

Support local youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County’s 7th Annual Benefit Concert on September 7th.
Watch artist Phil Vassar put on a great show as you support a cause that benefits youth in our community!
Grab a Friend and Get Your Tickets Today!
WHEN:
September 7, 2018
WHERE:
Sweetwater Events Complex (Main Tent)
TICKETS:
$35 General Admission
About The Boys & Girls Club
The Club was created after a 2010 community impact study showed that after-school programs were in the top 3 of community needs and has seen enormous growth since their beginning. They now care for around 300 youth throughout the year.
Tickets
To purchase tickets visit the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce or the Green River Chamber of Commerce or the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County.
VIP Tables and Sponsorship Opportunities are available.
📞 Please Call Lisa at 307-382-2639
