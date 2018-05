SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County has partnered with Ross Dress for Less to help local kids learn in Rock Springs.

Ross hosted a Register Campaign that invited customers to give to our local Boys & Girls Club during the month of February.

This campaign raised $2,779.58 for the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

These funds will be used to support the Power Hour program which helps club members with academic achievement.