0

SPORTS

Boys High School Basketball Standings and Weekend Scores

Photo courtesy of Marlene Kramer

Boys HS Basketball Standings

4A East

Conference record then overall

Courtesy of Wyopreps.com

Sheridan 4-1, 8-8

Gillette 4-1, 10-7

Cheyenne South 2-3, 10-6

Cheyenne Central 2-3, 6-10

Cheyenne East 2-3, 8-9

Laramie 1-4, 4-12

4A West

Rock Springs 5-0, 9-5

Kelly Walsh 4-1, 11-3

Evanston 3-2, 9-8

Green River 2-3, 8-7

Natrona 1-4, 2-13

Jackson 0-5, 3-12

3A East

West Quadrant

Worland 3-0, 10-5

Buffalo 2-1, 9-6

Rawlins 1-2, 9-7

Thermopolis 0-3, 2-15

East Quadrant

Torrington 3-0, 10-5

Douglas 2-1, 11-3

Wheatland 2-2, 7-8

Newcastle 0-4, 4-12

3A West

North Quadrant

Riverton 3-0, 18-0

Cody 2-1, 9-6

Lander 1-2, 7-9

Powell 0-3, 3-11

South Quadrant

Lyman 3-0, 8-7

Pinedale 2-1, 11-6

Star Valley 1-2, 3-11

Mountain View 0-3, 4-11

2A Northeast

Big Horn 6-0, 14-2

Wright 4-2, 10-7

Upton 4-2, 10-4

Tongue River 3-3, 8-8

Sundance 1-5, 6-10

Moorcroft 0-6, 3-14

2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 5-0, 17-0

Southeast 2-2, 10-8

Burns 3-3, 6-12

Glenrock 3-3, 5-11

Lusk 0-5, 2-17

2A Northwest

Lovell 4-0, 12-4

Rocky Mountain 3-2, 10-7

Shoshoni 2-2, 11-8

Greybull 2-2, 7-9

Riverside 0-5, 0-13

2A Southwest

Wind River 3-0, 17-1

Big Piney 2-1, 12-7

Wyoming Indian 1-2, 12-8

Kemmerer 0-3, 1-13

1A Northeast

Kaycee 6-0, 14-3

Midwest 4-1, 11-5

Hulett 2-2, 5-9

Arvada-Clearmont 1-4, 6-8

Normative Services 0-6, 3-11

1A Southeast

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 11-5

H.E.M. 8-7

Rock River 7-9

Glendo 1-8

Guernsey-Sunrise 0-13

1A Northwest

Burlington 4-0, 9-7

Meeteetse 4-1, 10-5

St. Stephens 3-2, 6-6

Dubois 1-4, 4-12

Ten Sleep 0-5, 4-11

1A Southwest

Little Snake River 4-0, 9-8

Cokeville 4-2, 11-7

Farson-Eden 4-2, 9-9

Encampment 1-5, 9-8

Saratoga 1-5, 5-9

Weekend Scores

Friday, February 3

Class 4A

#3 Rock Springs 81 #1 Kelly Walsh 73

#4 Sheridan 72 #2 Gillette 71 OT

#5 Cheyenne East 63 Laramie 61

Cheyenne South 49 Cheyenne Central 47

Green River 86 Natrona 76

Evanston 65 Jackson 57

Class 3A

#1 Riverton 86 Lander 57

#4 Worland 58 #2 Torrington 47

#3 Douglas 64 Rawlins 48

#5 Cody 60 Star Valley 46

Wheatland 49 Thermopolis 39

Powell 61 Pinedale 57

Class 2A

#1 Pine Bluffs 75 Southeast 46

#3 Big Horn 79 Moorcroft 26

#4 Lovell 62 Riverside 14

#5 Wyoming Indian 71 Greybull 41

Upton 66 Tongue River 50

Glenrock 54 Burns 36

Rocky Mountain 54 Shoshoni 52

Big Piney 68 Kemmerer 25

Class 1A

#1 Burlington 53 Ten Sleep 21

#2 Kaycee 85 Hulett 29

Saratoga 55 #5 Cokeville 45

Midwest 69 Dubois 55

Rock River 48 Guernsey-Sunrise 28

Meeteetse 66 St. Stephens 50

Farson-Eden 73 Encampment 57

Inter-Class

(#4 1A) Lingle-Ft. Laramie 55 2A Lusk 36

Saturday, February 4

Class 4A

#1 Kelly Walsh 63 Green River 42

#3 Rock Springs 67 Natrona 63

Class 3A

#2 Torrington 66 Thermopolis 59

#3 Douglas 73 Buffalo 65

#4 Worland 54 Wheatland 47

Pinedale 55 #5 Cody 47

Rawlins 76 Newcastle 47

Star Valley 70 Powell 45

Class 2A

#1 Pine Bluffs 80 Glenrock 37

#2 Wind River 71 Shoshoni 39

#3 Big Horn 74 Sundance 29

#4 Lovell 60 #5 Wyoming Indian 52

Wright 65 Tongue River 46

Moorcroft 51 Edgemont, SD 25

Burns 49 Lusk 30

Rocky Mountain 54 Riverside 22

Class 1A

#2 Kaycee 88 Normative Services 19

#3 Little Snake River 71 Manila, UT 37

#5 Cokeville 68 Encampment 48

Midwest 66 Arvada-Clearmont 50

Hulett 60 Guernsey-Sunrise 40

H.E.M. 58 Rock River 43

Meeteetse 62 Ten Sleep 24

St. Stephens 95 Dubois 55

Farson-Eden 59 Saratoga 46

Inter-Class

2A Big Piney 60 3A Mountain View 57

2A Greybull 59 1A Burlington 46

Read More: Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: February 5, 2017 |

Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:


Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *