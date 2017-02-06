Boys High School Basketball Standings and Weekend Scores

Boys HS Basketball Standings
4A East
Conference record then overall
Courtesy of Wyopreps.com
Sheridan 4-1, 8-8
Gillette 4-1, 10-7
Cheyenne South 2-3, 10-6
Cheyenne Central 2-3, 6-10
Cheyenne East 2-3, 8-9
Laramie 1-4, 4-12
4A West
Rock Springs 5-0, 9-5
Kelly Walsh 4-1, 11-3
Evanston 3-2, 9-8
Green River 2-3, 8-7
Natrona 1-4, 2-13
Jackson 0-5, 3-12
3A East
West Quadrant
Worland 3-0, 10-5
Buffalo 2-1, 9-6
Rawlins 1-2, 9-7
Thermopolis 0-3, 2-15
East Quadrant
Torrington 3-0, 10-5
Douglas 2-1, 11-3
Wheatland 2-2, 7-8
Newcastle 0-4, 4-12
3A West
North Quadrant
Riverton 3-0, 18-0
Cody 2-1, 9-6
Lander 1-2, 7-9
Powell 0-3, 3-11
South Quadrant
Lyman 3-0, 8-7
Pinedale 2-1, 11-6
Star Valley 1-2, 3-11
Mountain View 0-3, 4-11
2A Northeast
Big Horn 6-0, 14-2
Wright 4-2, 10-7
Upton 4-2, 10-4
Tongue River 3-3, 8-8
Sundance 1-5, 6-10
Moorcroft 0-6, 3-14
2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 5-0, 17-0
Southeast 2-2, 10-8
Burns 3-3, 6-12
Glenrock 3-3, 5-11
Lusk 0-5, 2-17
2A Northwest
Lovell 4-0, 12-4
Rocky Mountain 3-2, 10-7
Shoshoni 2-2, 11-8
Greybull 2-2, 7-9
Riverside 0-5, 0-13
2A Southwest
Wind River 3-0, 17-1
Big Piney 2-1, 12-7
Wyoming Indian 1-2, 12-8
Kemmerer 0-3, 1-13
1A Northeast
Kaycee 6-0, 14-3
Midwest 4-1, 11-5
Hulett 2-2, 5-9
Arvada-Clearmont 1-4, 6-8
Normative Services 0-6, 3-11
1A Southeast
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 11-5
H.E.M. 8-7
Rock River 7-9
Glendo 1-8
Guernsey-Sunrise 0-13
1A Northwest
Burlington 4-0, 9-7
Meeteetse 4-1, 10-5
St. Stephens 3-2, 6-6
Dubois 1-4, 4-12
Ten Sleep 0-5, 4-11
1A Southwest
Little Snake River 4-0, 9-8
Cokeville 4-2, 11-7
Farson-Eden 4-2, 9-9
Encampment 1-5, 9-8
Saratoga 1-5, 5-9
Weekend Scores
Friday, February 3
Class 4A
#3 Rock Springs 81 #1 Kelly Walsh 73
#4 Sheridan 72 #2 Gillette 71 OT
#5 Cheyenne East 63 Laramie 61
Cheyenne South 49 Cheyenne Central 47
Green River 86 Natrona 76
Evanston 65 Jackson 57
Class 3A
#1 Riverton 86 Lander 57
#4 Worland 58 #2 Torrington 47
#3 Douglas 64 Rawlins 48
#5 Cody 60 Star Valley 46
Wheatland 49 Thermopolis 39
Powell 61 Pinedale 57
Class 2A
#1 Pine Bluffs 75 Southeast 46
#3 Big Horn 79 Moorcroft 26
#4 Lovell 62 Riverside 14
#5 Wyoming Indian 71 Greybull 41
Upton 66 Tongue River 50
Glenrock 54 Burns 36
Rocky Mountain 54 Shoshoni 52
Big Piney 68 Kemmerer 25
Class 1A
#1 Burlington 53 Ten Sleep 21
#2 Kaycee 85 Hulett 29
Saratoga 55 #5 Cokeville 45
Midwest 69 Dubois 55
Rock River 48 Guernsey-Sunrise 28
Meeteetse 66 St. Stephens 50
Farson-Eden 73 Encampment 57
Inter-Class
(#4 1A) Lingle-Ft. Laramie 55 2A Lusk 36
Saturday, February 4
Class 4A
#1 Kelly Walsh 63 Green River 42
#3 Rock Springs 67 Natrona 63
Class 3A
#2 Torrington 66 Thermopolis 59
#3 Douglas 73 Buffalo 65
#4 Worland 54 Wheatland 47
Pinedale 55 #5 Cody 47
Rawlins 76 Newcastle 47
Star Valley 70 Powell 45
Class 2A
#1 Pine Bluffs 80 Glenrock 37
#2 Wind River 71 Shoshoni 39
#3 Big Horn 74 Sundance 29
#4 Lovell 60 #5 Wyoming Indian 52
Wright 65 Tongue River 46
Moorcroft 51 Edgemont, SD 25
Burns 49 Lusk 30
Rocky Mountain 54 Riverside 22
Class 1A
#2 Kaycee 88 Normative Services 19
#3 Little Snake River 71 Manila, UT 37
#5 Cokeville 68 Encampment 48
Midwest 66 Arvada-Clearmont 50
Hulett 60 Guernsey-Sunrise 40
H.E.M. 58 Rock River 43
Meeteetse 62 Ten Sleep 24
St. Stephens 95 Dubois 55
Farson-Eden 59 Saratoga 46
Inter-Class
2A Big Piney 60 3A Mountain View 57
2A Greybull 59 1A Burlington 46
