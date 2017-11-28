Bradford Ray Hayes (November 16, 1962 – November 19, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Bradford Ray Hayes passed away Nov. 19, 2017, at the age of 55, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He was born Nov.16, 1962, in Redondo Beach, Calif., to Ray W. Hayes and Carol Bliss Hayes.

When Brad was a young boy, the family moved to Boise, Idaho, then later to Green River where he graduated with the class of 1981.

After high school, Brad went to DeVry Institute of Technology in Phoenix, where he graduated with a degree in audio-video technology.

He lived and worked in Phoenix for 30 years doing the work he truly loved. After 30 years, he could honestly say he never had a bad day of work.

Brad was formerly married to Marlene Rogers, and they have two children; daughter Jessica Hayes, 23, and son Jace Hayes, 17.

Brad was very proud of his children and a devoted dad. He never met a stranger and was willing to help others no matter what the situation. He was a very capable young man who could do almost anything. He was knowledgeable about most everything; he could look at a project and figure out how to work it out. He was a fun-loving person who loved his family.

Brad loved music and sports, especially NASCAR and football. He had worked at the Arizona Cardinals Stadium, working the microphone system for the referees and he had the opportunity to work at a Superbowl game.

He is survived by his mother Carol of Gooding, Idaho; son, Jace Hayes and daughter, Jessica Hayes, both of Bloomington, Ind.; two sisters, Polly Davis of Bliss, Idaho, and Sheri and husband Alvin Otter of Green River; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his soul mate, Jean Marie Maggi, who has been a lifelong friend.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Hayes, in 1983; as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

The celebration of life will take place in Green River at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and a graveside service will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service-Gooding Chapel.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.demarayfuenralservice.com.