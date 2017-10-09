‘Brake For Breakfast’ Don’t Miss The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center’s Awareness Event

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is raising awareness for cancer prevention with a “Brake for Breakfast” at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

“Brake for Breakfast” is a free event from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Cancer Center entrance behind Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Medical Office Building at 1180 College Drive. The first 150 people, 18 years old or older, to drive through will receive a breakfast bag including a piece of fruit, juice and a scone.

October is Breast Cancer and Liver Cancer Awareness Month. The Regional Cancer Center’s goal is to educate the community about all types of cancer, encourage annual screenings and provide information about how to prevent and/or treat it. People who drive through will receive the free bagged breakfast-to-go along with valuable cancer screening information from physicians and staff who work with the Cancer Center.

This event is sponsored by the Cancer Awareness Team of Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center with donations from Colorado Document Security and our local Smith’s Food and Drug Stores.

For more information, call registered nurse Eva Wasseen at 307-212-7762.