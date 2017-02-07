Brandon James Adamson (January 30, 1980 – February 1, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS – Brandon James Adamson, 37, of Reliance, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He had been a resident of Reliance, Wyoming for the past five years and was a former resident of Grass Valley and Truckee, California.

Brandon was born on January 30, 1980 in Provo, Utah, the son of David Adamson and Michelle Aime. He attended school in Truckee, California and graduated from Tahoe-Truckee High School with the class of 1998. He leaves behind his wife, Natalie (formerly Holtze) also originally from Truckee and Grass Valley, CA. The two met while growing up in Truckee.

Their families had long been close. They were married in Lyman, Wyoming on September 7, 2013.

Mr. Adamson was most currently employed as a laborer for Four Square Builders, but could be accurately described as a jack of all trades, having been previously employed in the oil, mechanic, and construction fields.

Brandon was an avid outdoorsman who thoroughly loved life and having fun. Among his favorite activities were snowboarding, dirt bike riding, wake boarding, disc golf, snowmobiling, fishing, and camping. Brandon always embraced life wholeheartedly and seemed to excel at everything he pursued.

Among his many talents were art and music- most recently playing the drums. He was good at building and doing most anything with his hands.

In all things he did, Brandon loved to be surrounded by his many friends and family members. He was a bright light to anyone who had the honor to meet him. With his easygoing personality, infectious laugh, beaming smile, and unbeatable sense of humor, Brandon was someone who immediately made others feel comfortable and welcome.

He was the best friend anybody could ask for and leaves behind so many people who loved him.

Survivors include his wife Natalie Adamson of Reliance, Wyoming; his father David Adamson and wife Karen, also of Reliance; his mother Michelle Impala of Clements, California; his sister Brytt Adamson Baldridge and husband Elliott of Reno, Nevada and sister Ciara Impala of Ogden, Utah; stepfather Joseph Impala and wife Clydette of Mount Pleasant, Utah, his step-brother Kevin Birrell and wife Paula of Green River, Wyoming and step-sister Karry Hornsby and husband Brian of Rock Springs, Wyoming, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.

Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at the main office of Four Square Builders, on Saturday, February the 11th, at 2 p.m.

All are welcome to attend. Family requests that all attendees dress casually- as Brandon would want you to come as you are and be there ready to celebrate his full life. Above all things that could be said about Brandon he was always the life of the party and down to have a good time.

