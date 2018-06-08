BREAKING: Power Outage Impacting Sweetwater County

UPDATE– One outage is affecting 4,122 people while the other is affecting one customer. The second outage was reported at 3:02 pm.

The estimated time to restore is 6 pm for the first reported outage and 6:30 pm for the second reported outage.

Both outages are affecting customers in Rock Springs.

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Approximately 4,122 people are being impacted by two power outages in Sweetwater County.

The cause of the outages is under investigation.

The power outage was reported at 2:42 pm. A crew is responding to the reports and are assessing the estimated time of restoration.

Updates as we get them.