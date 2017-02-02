Breathe, Connect, and Grow at Soul Studio in Green River

Unplug from the hectic pace of life at Soul Studio in Green River, through yoga or one of the other soul-invigorating activities.
Soul Studio, located at 351 Uinta Drive, offers a wide range of yoga, reiki, energy balancing, and massage options. See the list of yoga classes and other offerings below.
Sign up for classes at www.soulstudiowyo.com or call (307) 399-9554!
Classes
Yoga – Posing with Your OMies
Unroll your mat for 45 to 60 minutes of an invigorating flow where you will explore the yoga postures of Vinyasa yoga. Every muscle will be utilized through movement and breathing at a moderate but intuitive pace. This class is great for beginners, but can be modified for the more advanced level yogi.
Soul Sweat
Awaken your muscles, heart and soul atop your mat with 45 minutes of movement infused with various yoga poses and bodyweight resistance exercises. The goal of this class is to challenge your body with conscious movement creating an increase in heart rate and muscular strength/endurance. A meditative cool down will always be used to complete the class to allow your return to a grounded and centered self.
Guided Meditation
Step into serenity while being guided through a calming, meditative visualization. This is your time to unwind. Grab a pillow and/or a mat (or bring your favorite comfy thing to chill on) and allow your stress to melt away. Your mind, body and soul are guaranteed to reap the countless benefits.
Yoga – (Kids Welcome) Posing with Your OMies
This is the same Posing with Your OMies that you know and love with the added company of your child. This is still an adult-style class, but you are welcome to bring along your child if it suits their level and personality. (Your little guest’s admission is included with yours!)
Other Services
- Massage
- Available for a 30-minute sports massage, a 45-minute relaxation massage concentrating on the back and shoulders, or a 60-minute full body therapeutic massage.
- Reiki
- Safe and gentle technique used for stress reduction, relaxation, pain management, and emotional/physical healing. It is used to improve and balance the flow of life energy throughout the body, mind, and soul.
- Energy / Chakra Balancing & Reiki
- Several choices involving a full body reiki followed by a complete body and chakra energy balancing. May use crystals, essential oils, color therapies, sound frequency therapy with tuning forks, Tibetan singing bowls, and more.
- Past Life Reading / Energy Regression
- Detailed reading of your past life/lives’ regression during a 60-minute session with a gifted clairsentient. Past life information can be healing. Knowing the events that caused your emotions to become trapped allows you to heal and keeps you from repeating unfavorable patterns.
Location
351 Uinta Drive (Unit B)
Green River, WY
Phone: (307) 399-9554
Follow Soul Studio on Facebook!
