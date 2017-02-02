Breathe, Connect, and Grow at Soul Studio in Green River

Yoga – (Kids Welcome) Posing with Your OMies

This is the same Posing with Your OMies that you know and love with the added company of your child. This is still an adult-style class, but you are welcome to bring along your child if it suits their level and personality. (Your little guest’s admission is included with yours!)

Other Services

Massage Available for a 30-minute sports massage, a 45-minute relaxation massage concentrating on the back and shoulders, or a 60-minute full body therapeutic massage.

Reiki Safe and gentle technique used for stress reduction, relaxation, pain management, and emotional/physical healing. It is used to improve and balance the flow of life energy throughout the body, mind, and soul.

Energy / Chakra Balancing & Reiki Several choices involving a full body reiki followed by a complete body and chakra energy balancing. May use crystals, essential oils, color therapies, sound frequency therapy with tuning forks, Tibetan singing bowls, and more.

Past Life Reading / Energy Regression Detailed reading of your past life/lives’ regression during a 60-minute session with a gifted clairsentient. Past life information can be healing. Knowing the events that caused your emotions to become trapped allows you to heal and keeps you from repeating unfavorable patterns.

Location

351 Uinta Drive (Unit B)

Green River, WY

Phone: (307) 399-9554

Follow Soul Studio on Facebook!



