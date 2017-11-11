Snow, mixed with rain at times, continues for western and northern Wyoming today. Elsewhere it will be partly cloudy and a little breezy. Another storm system moves into the west Monday night through Tuesday morning, bringing move snow to the west, and possibly across the north central areas. Strong winds possible with this storm along the east slopes of the Divide from South Pass to Casper.
Detailed Forecast
Veterans Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.