Brenda Jo Kempton Barney (March 21, 1967 – May 24, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Brenda Jo Kempton Barney, 50, of Green River, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at her home following a brief illness. She was a resident of Green River for the past forty-two years and former resident of Utah.

She was born on March 21, 1967, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Kenneth Charles Kempton and Marlene Toyn Cox.

Ms. Barney attended schools in Utah, Arizona, and Wyoming and graduated from the Green River High School in Green River, Wyoming with the class of 1985.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ms. Barney was an avid volunteer and was formerly an employee by School District #2 as a special education teacher.

Her interests include spending time with her family and animals. She loved fishing, camping, traveling, and gambling. Her passion was being instrumental in the startup of the American Legion Post #28 along with her fiancé Anthony Niemiec. She was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #28 and American Legion Riders Post #28.

Survivors include her mother Marlene Toyn Cox of Odgen, Utah, her adopted mother Elaine Caudill and husband Lyn; one son Robert Brandon Cathcart; one daughter BayLee Lychelle Barney ; her fiance & love of her life Anthony J. Niemiec all of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers Gary K. Kempton and wife Doris of Superior, Wyoming, Shane Kempton and wife Jody; three sisters Marcia Ann Kempton Bingham, Tammy Kempton Fennell and husband Jerry, Shelly Kempton Burnett and husband Jeb all of Green River, Wyoming and one granddaughter Bree Ashley Cathcart.

She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Charles Kempton, two brothers Richard Devon Kempton and Bobby Cox, one niece April Kempton and her fur babies Momma and Izzy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family of Brenda Jo Barney respectfully requests donations in her memory go to any Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union Branches.

