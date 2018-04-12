Brenda’s Closet: A Place to Go for Prom and Formal Dresses

GREEN RIVER– Brenda’s Closet, a non-profit lending closet for formal and semi-formal dresses, is a place where the community can go for a dress for prom or another formal event for a small deposit.



About Brenda’s Closet

Brenda’s Closet has over 130 dresses to choose from. The minimum deposit for a dress is $25, which is then refunded once the dress is returned clean and in the same condition it was checked out in.

“The idea behind Brenda’s Closet came from the late Brenda Barney who saw the need for a place to borrow formal and semi-formal dresses,” Brenda’s Closet volunteer Tammy Harris said.

In the near future, Brenda’s Closet hopes to expand to include formal men’s wear and women’s business suits for job interviews.



Turning Brenda’s Vision into A Reality

Brenda’s Closet officially got off the ground in September 2017, but they moved the dresses into its current space at the American Legion Auxiliary, Tom Whitmore Unit 28, in January. That’s when it really took off.

Harris described the process of starting Brenda’s Closet as, “emotional and challenging.”

“Before she passed, Brenda had already obtained a number of dresses and we had talked about where we were going to hang the dresses and getting some racks built. After Brenda passed, we wanted to finish what she started,” Harris said.

They started out with two short racks to put dresses on before they cleaned out and moved into the space at the American Legion. That’s when they really began the process of inventorying, photographing, and organizing the dresses.

“Brenda was a good friend and turning her vision into a reality has been bittersweet,” Harris said. “We are so happy that the closet has had a such a huge response already, but sad that she is not here to see the fruits of her vision.”



Setting Up an Appointment

Since Brenda’s Closet is run and operated by volunteers, they do not have regular hours. For appointments, people can contact Brenda’s Closet through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ALABrendasCloset.

For those interested in checking out some dresses, a volunteer will meet them at the American Legion.

Brenda’s Closet also accepts donations of formal and semi-formal dresses in good repair.





Volunteers

“We have had several people help with this process and currently have a committee of nine ladies who meet people to take in donations and check dresses out. We are still fine tuning some things in our process and are working on getting all of our dresses organized and up into albums on our Facebook page,” Harris said.

Brenda’s Closet’s volunteers include Tammy Harris, Brenda’s daughter BayLee Barney, Barbara Turnbull, Trista Smith, Chasity Duncan, Judith Killion, Stephanie Beltran, Michelle Hren, and Kaitlyn Hren. Tiffany Kennah and Sherry Bushman have also volunteered for the closet.

The American Legion Post 28 helped clean the space and helped build the racks for hanging long dresses on. Post 28 members Tony Niemic and Shane Harris and Sons of the American Legion member Greg Bushman helped get Brenda’s Closet into the space they are now in.



Military Appreciation Ball Will Benefit Brenda’s Closet

The American Legion Auxiliary, Tom Whitmore Unit 28 will host a Military Appreciation Ball on May 19, in which all the proceeds will benefit Brenda’s Closet. The proceeds will go towards cleaning and mending dresses.

The ball is a formal event, and is open to all to attend. There will be Hors d’Oeuvres and live music to enjoy. They will be raffling off a pistol and other items.

Ball tickets are $25 each, and each ticket purchased gets an entry into the raffle for the pistol. Additional raffle tickets are $10.