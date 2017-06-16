Brett Perry (December 20, 1957 – June 14, 2017)

RELIANCE – Brett Perry, 59, of Reliance passed away at his home June 14, 2017.

He was born December 20, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Stan Perry and Dot Matthews Perry. He married Laura Duffey April 4, 2007 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Brett is survived by his wife Laura Perry; sons Richard, Oliver, Matthew, and Joshua Perry; daughter Shantell Stillwell; brothers Scott, Bart, and Billy Perry; sister Susanne Perry; grandchild Terick Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brothers Mike, Zid, and Steven Perry.

Brett will be dearly missed. We love you Brett.

Cremation will take place. Private family services will be held at a later date.

