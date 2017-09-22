0

Bridger Coal Hiring General Accountant

Bridger Coal has an immediate opening for a General Accountant.

Apply HERE – Job #20676

Job Title: General Accountant – Bridger Coal – Pt of Rocks – #20676
.

General Purpose

Provides professional accounting services utilizing U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Activities include interpretation of accounting and taxation rules and policies issued by governmental and regulatory bodies; preparation of regulatory statements and analysis of financial and/or economic data.
.

Responsibilities

  • Assist with adjusting entries required under GAAP.
  • Analyze financial or economic data and provide recommendations based on analysis.
  • Consolidate and report on GAAP financials for PacifiCorp Holdings Inc., including PacifiCorp and its divisions.
  • Perform debt compliance calculations and other duties relating to reporting requirements.
  • Perform moderately complex assignments requiring analysis, integration, and creativity.
  • Consult and resolve internal/external customer issues which may be critical, moderately complex, sensitive, or urgent in nature.
  • Prepare monthly and quarterly consolidating financial statements, budgets and/or cash forecasts, reconciliations and analysis.
  • Provide recommendations to internal and external customers.
    .

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or a related field.
  • A minimum of three years of relevant work experience that has contributed to the development of proven accounting, regulation, interpretation and application skills, financial and economic analysis skills.
  • General knowledge of GAAP, Company accounting principles, procedures, practices, and Company accounting systems.
    .

Employees must be able to perform the essential functions of the position with or without an accommodation.
.

Apply Today

For additional information and to apply online, please see our website

www.Careers.PacifiCorp.com – Job #20676
.

PacifiCorp is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity in the workplace.
.

 

 

