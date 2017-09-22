Bridger Coal Hiring General Accountant

Bridger Coal has an immediate opening for a General Accountant.

Job Title: General Accountant – Bridger Coal – Pt of Rocks – #20676

General Purpose

Provides professional accounting services utilizing U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Activities include interpretation of accounting and taxation rules and policies issued by governmental and regulatory bodies; preparation of regulatory statements and analysis of financial and/or economic data.

Responsibilities

Assist with adjusting entries required under GAAP.

Analyze financial or economic data and provide recommendations based on analysis.

Consolidate and report on GAAP financials for PacifiCorp Holdings Inc., including PacifiCorp and its divisions.

Perform debt compliance calculations and other duties relating to reporting requirements.

Perform moderately complex assignments requiring analysis, integration, and creativity.

Consult and resolve internal/external customer issues which may be critical, moderately complex, sensitive, or urgent in nature.

Prepare monthly and quarterly consolidating financial statements, budgets and/or cash forecasts, reconciliations and analysis.

Provide recommendations to internal and external customers.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or a related field.

A minimum of three years of relevant work experience that has contributed to the development of proven accounting, regulation, interpretation and application skills, financial and economic analysis skills.

General knowledge of GAAP, Company accounting principles, procedures, practices, and Company accounting systems.

Employees must be able to perform the essential functions of the position with or without an accommodation.

PacifiCorp is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity in the workplace.

