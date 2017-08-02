Bring The Kids To Twinkle Time

ROCK SPRINGS — Alitzah is rocking the children’s entertainment world as “Twinkle” with her show Twinkle Time.

Twinkle Time made their first TV appearance on FOX LA morning news, which caught the eye of Main Stream Music on Warner Music. They later signed Twinkle to a distribution deal and debuted their first CD in 2009.

Twinkle’s second CD, Made in the USA, was released in 2012 and eventually won two Global Music Awards. In 2013, Twinkle collaborated with the children’s clothing retailer Gymboree and Crazy 8. This led her to making Twinkle Time music videos streaming in stores worldwide.

Her fame was just beginning. Twinkle Time has played in over 60 cities in front of thousands of children and families.

Twinkle brings her colorful, high energy to every concert she performs. She and friends make learning fun while providing and environment that children can learn and grow through music in. Through their original, catchy, bilingual songs, kids will learn magical lessons.

Bring the whole family out to the Sweetwater County Fair to learn and have fun through these memorable tunes!

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors in 2016. It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family. Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.

Additional attractions for the 2017 Fair include Graffiti Artist Arcy, Fido 500 Mini Dog Races, Lady Houdini, Lanky the Clown, Marty Davis’s Legend of Pioneers, Animal Specialties Petting Zoo, Sting Ray Encounter, Prehistoric Adventures with Tonka, Twinkle Time, Roberto the Magnificent and much more.