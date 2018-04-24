Broadway in Rock Springs Downtown to be Paved Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs has released the following updates on the road construction the last few days on Broadway Street in downtown Rock Springs.

The City of Rock Springs anticipates Broadway will be paved this Thursday, April 26th. Construction will begin 7 am to 7 pm.

City crews will be out the following day, Friday April 27th, to begin striping parking stalls.

The city asks that motorists please acknowledge and obey all traffic control devices during this operation.

The city apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause, and will do their best to have the street back to normal operation as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.