Broadway Street Gets Parallel Parking Spots

ROCK SPRINGS– The City of Rock Springs added parallel parking stalls on the south side of Broadway Street in downtown Rock Springs to allow for better traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

The change in parking configuration comes after the city’s recent asphalt maintenance on Broadway Street.

While the south side of Broadway now only has parallel parking, the north side of Broadway maintains the diagonal parking that previously existed on both sides of the street.

The new parking configuration aims to make downtown Rock Springs more pedestrian friendly.