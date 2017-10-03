Broadway Theater To Host Performance By The W Lovers

ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theater’s “Live in the Lobby” series resumes on October 10 at 7:00 p.m. with a special performance by the W Lovers.

The W Lovers consist of Fleur and Wesley Wood. They have made their mark on the live music scene all over the American West, with more than 300 live shows since their inception in 2014. Based in Washington State and friends of the road, touring has taken them from Washington to Colorado and through New Mexico, California, and Oregon over the summer months this year. They’ve also played internationally in Canada and New Zealand.

The debut album was released, at the Sunset in Seattle on April 29th, 2016. The first single ‘Canyon Wind,’ was received well across radio, reaching as high as #6 on WPHS Michigan. It’s been picked up by many indie stations across the US for medium rotation and has been given good reviews on local media.

“This is music for a hammock near a river, with a cold lemonade on a hot day. This is music for driving alone in the middle of the night. This is music that’s easy to listen to but hard to shake afterward,” said the Yakima Herald.

The Portland Vanguard said of the W Lovers latest album, it’s “a cultured blend of alt-country and Americana that rings of rustic small towns and makes the listener feel warm and at home.”

Tickets for the October 10 show are now available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce or Rock Springs Main Street/URA office for $10; you can also purchase tickets online.

Tickets will also be available at the door. The performance will take place in the lobby of the Broadway Theater; beer and wine will be available for purchase during the show. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit BroadwayRS.com.