Broadway Theater Hosts Two Showings of The Polar Express

ROCK SPRINGS– The Broadway Theater will be hosting two showings of The Polar Express this Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2, for the whole family to enjoy.



Showings

Friday’s showing will be from 6 to 8 pm.

Saturday’s showing will be from 2 to 4 pm.



Tickets

Tickets are $5 each.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce office, located at 1897 Dewar Dr., and at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, located at 603 S Main Street.



Event Details

People are encouraged to sport some pajamas to get into the spirit of the film.

All children will receive a gift bag, and guests can expect a visit from “an extraordinary visitor” according to the Broadway Theater.

Children under eight years old must be accompanied by an adult.



For More Information

For more information on Friday’s showing, visit the event Facebook page by clicking here. For more information regarding Saturday’s showing, click here.