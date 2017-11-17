Broadway Theater Presents “Coming to Light: The Edward Curtis Story”

ROCK SPRINGS– The Broadway Theater is showing “Coming to Light: The Edward Curtis Story” tonight, November 17, at 6:30 pm.



Admission

There is no admission for this free event. Doors open at 5 pm for a light reception, and the 85 minute film starts at 6:30 pm. The Broadway Theater is located at 612 Broadway St in Rock Springs.



Edward S. Curtis

Edward S. Curtis was photographer who wanted to document traditional Indian life in the 1900s. He built created a body of work consisting of 10,000 recordings, 40,000 photographs, and a full length ethnographic motion picture.

“Coming to Light” explores the complexities of Curtis’s story and his photographs, as well as the value of his work.



For More Information

For more information regarding the film or the event, visit the event Facebook page by clicking here.