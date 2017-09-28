Brokerage Southwest Open House Event!

COME SEE THESE HOMES!
Saturday is the day for house shopping!
Brokerage Southwest is hosting an open house all day Saturday with 25 houses, from 9:30 am until 4:30 pm.
Some open house times do overlap, so decide which houses you want to see so you don’t miss any important houses along the way!
Brokerage Southwest is offering two drawings during the event! $100.00 gift card for Sportsman Warehouse and $100.00 spa card for Maya Medi.
Open House Saturday!
Sept. 30, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Houses in Rock Springs & Green River
Open House Schedule
Rock Springs
9:30-10:30
- 1112 Wyo Street – $155,000
- 612 A Street – $260,000
- 1945 Opal – $256,000
- 804 Blue Sage – $185,000
11:00-12:00
- 1301 Sand Paint – $525,000
- 1301-1309 Sand Pointe – $350,000
- 125 Chardonney – $337,500
- 332 Tyler St – $289,000
- 700 3rd Ave West – $179,900
- 965 Truman – $245,900
- 209 Bluebonnet – $329,000
12:30-1:30
- 8 Wild Horse – $479,900
- 629 Apache – $445,000
- 249 Douglas – $650,000
- 2736 Santa Cruz – $299,000
- 925 Divide – $215,000
Green River
11:30-12:30
- 170 N. 6th West – $197,900
1:00-2:00
- 410 Elk Valley – $214,900
2:15-3:15
- 345 N Wagonwheel – $270,000
- 615 Bridger – $245,000
- 1735 South Carolina – $197,500
3:30-4:30
- 400 Faith – $379,000
- 1230 Midwest – $289,900
Door Prizes:
-
$100 Sportsman’s’ Warehouse gift card
- $100 Maya Medi spa card
Hosted by Brokerage Southwest
Agents: Kelly Palmer – Broker, Sonya Riskus – Sales Agent, Stacy Jones – Sales Agent, Stacy Pivic – Sales Agent , Shauna Rood – Sales Agent, Blake Manus – Sales Agent, Christy Moore – Sales Agent
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Brokerage Southwest for more information about a home or to schedule a viewing.
Call Brokerage Southwest Today!
Rock Springs: (307) 362-1275
Green River: (307) 875-0250
Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com
Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs
