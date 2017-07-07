Bronco Utah Operations Hiring Underground Coal Miners

Bronco Utah Operations LLC, an underground mine located near the town of Emery, Utah is currently seeking experienced miners.

You will need to be able to operate multiple pieces of mining equipment in a miner section and out-by the coal face with the ability to interact with supervisors and team members to efficiently produce coal and achieve Zero injuries.

The company offers a competitive pay and benefit package. If you qualify for the above vacancies and want an excellent opportunity to work in a team environment for a coal company who values safety and its employees apply now.

To apply, send an email to

lgrako@broncoutah.com

Essential Job Functions

*Set in the seat and operate underground mining equipment in production and out-by activities.

Perform all section and out-by activity as follows:

Belt and power moves

Maintain impeccable housekeeping in all areas of the mine

Set Timbers and put up screen

Install and maintain ventilation controls and pumping equipment

Deliver and unload supplies and parts

.

Qualifications

Must have a minimum of 2 years of coal mine experience.

Must possess an up to date MSHA training certification for underground coal mining.

Must possess a high school diploma or GED.

.

Responsibilities

At The Bronco Mine, we expect employees:

to be safe

to follow Company rules and procedures

to follow the supervisor’s instructions

to be prompt and maintain regular attendance at work

to be efficient and share ideas

to use the open-door policy

to report to work physically fit and mentally alert

to be positive (team player) and strive for excellence

to provide a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay

to maintain high quality work performance

.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should send an email to: lgrako@broncoutah.com.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.