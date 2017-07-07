Bronco Utah Operations Hiring Underground Mechanics/Electricians

Bronco Utah Operations LLC, an underground mine located near the town of Emery, Utah is currently seeking experienced Mechanics/Electricians.

You will need to be able to repair, trouble-shoot, and perform permissibly on multiple pieces of mining equipment in a miner section and out-by the coal face with the ability to interact with supervisors and team members to efficiently produce coal and achieve Zero injuries.

The company offers a competitive pay and benefit package. If you qualify for the above vacancies and want an excellent opportunity to work in a team environment for a coal company who values safety and its employees apply now.

To apply, send an email to

lgrako@broncoutah.com

Essential Job Functions

Must be able to maintain underground mining and electrical equipment in a permissible condition.

Must be able to accurately and timely fill out and sign federal inspection and hazard books in compliance with regulations.

Must be able to repair and maintain all underground mining equipment in accordance with the preventative maintenance program.

Qualifications

Must have a minimum of 3 to 5 years Mechanic and Electrical experience maintaining underground mining and diesel equipment.

Must possess MSHA Electrical (L, M, H) certification with MSHA Surface Electrical certification preferred and possess an up to date MSHA training certification for underground coal mining.

Utah Mine Foreman and Fireboss Papers preferred.

Industrial Diesel Experience or Training.

Operating Experience.

Must possess a high school diploma or GED.

Responsibilities

At The Bronco Mine, we expect employees:

to be safe

to follow Company rules and procedures

to follow the supervisor’s instructions

to be prompt and maintain regular attendance at work

to be efficient and share ideas

to use the open-door policy

to report to work physically fit and mentally alert

to be positive (team player) and strive for excellence

to provide a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay

to maintain high quality work performance

Apply Today

Interested candidates should send an email to: lgrako@broncoutah.com.

