Bronco Utah Operations Hiring Underground Mechanics/Electricians

Bronco Utah Operations LLC, an underground mine located near the town of Emery, Utah is currently seeking experienced Mechanics/Electricians.
You will need to be able to repair, trouble-shoot, and perform permissibly on multiple pieces of mining equipment in a miner section and out-by the coal face with the ability to interact with supervisors and team members to efficiently produce coal and achieve Zero injuries.
The company offers a competitive pay and benefit package. If you qualify for the above vacancies and want an excellent opportunity to work in a team environment for a coal company who values safety and its employees apply now.
To apply, send an email to
lgrako@broncoutah.com
Essential Job Functions
- Must be able to maintain underground mining and electrical equipment in a permissible condition.
- Must be able to accurately and timely fill out and sign federal inspection and hazard books in compliance with regulations.
- Must be able to repair and maintain all underground mining equipment in accordance with the preventative maintenance program.
.
Qualifications
- Must have a minimum of 3 to 5 years Mechanic and Electrical experience maintaining underground mining and diesel equipment.
- Must possess MSHA Electrical (L, M, H) certification with MSHA Surface Electrical certification preferred and possess an up to date MSHA training certification for underground coal mining.
- Utah Mine Foreman and Fireboss Papers preferred.
- Industrial Diesel Experience or Training.
- Operating Experience.
- Must possess a high school diploma or GED.
.
Responsibilities
At The Bronco Mine, we expect employees:
- to be safe
- to follow Company rules and procedures
- to follow the supervisor’s instructions
- to be prompt and maintain regular attendance at work
- to be efficient and share ideas
- to use the open-door policy
- to report to work physically fit and mentally alert
- to be positive (team player) and strive for excellence
- to provide a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay
- to maintain high quality work performance
.
Apply Today
Interested candidates should send an email to: lgrako@broncoutah.com.
