0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Bronco Utah Operations Hiring Underground Mechanics/Electricians

Bronco Utah Operations LLC, an underground mine located near the town of Emery, Utah is currently seeking experienced Mechanics/Electricians.

You will need to be able to repair, trouble-shoot, and perform permissibly on multiple pieces of mining equipment in a miner section and out-by the coal face with the ability to interact with supervisors and team members to efficiently produce coal and achieve Zero injuries.

The company offers a competitive pay and benefit package. If you qualify for the above vacancies and want an excellent opportunity to work in a team environment for a coal company who values safety and its employees apply now.

To apply, send an email to
lgrako@broncoutah.com

 

Essential Job Functions

  • Must be able to maintain underground mining and electrical equipment in a permissible condition.
  • Must be able to accurately and timely fill out and sign federal inspection and hazard books in compliance with regulations.
  • Must be able to repair and maintain all underground mining equipment in accordance with the preventative maintenance program.

.

Qualifications

  • Must have a minimum of 3 to 5 years Mechanic and Electrical experience maintaining underground mining and diesel equipment.
  • Must possess MSHA Electrical (L, M, H) certification with MSHA Surface Electrical certification preferred and possess an up to date MSHA training certification for underground coal mining.
  • Utah Mine Foreman and Fireboss Papers preferred.
  • Industrial Diesel Experience or Training.
  • Operating Experience.
  • Must possess a high school diploma or GED.

.

Responsibilities

At The Bronco Mine, we expect employees:

  • to be safe
  • to follow Company rules and procedures
  • to follow the supervisor’s instructions
  • to be prompt and maintain regular attendance at work
  • to be efficient and share ideas
  • to use the open-door policy
  • to report to work physically fit and mentally alert
  • to be positive (team player) and strive for excellence
  • to provide a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay
  • to maintain high quality work performance

.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should send an email to: lgrako@broncoutah.com.

 

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: