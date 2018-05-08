Brook L. Rutland (October 13, 1979 – May 6, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Brook L. Rutland, 38, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on October 13, 1979 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Jim Tipton and Tricia Gregory.

Ms. Rutland attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and obtained her General Education Degree. She attended class to become a certified nursing assistant at Sage View Care Center and attended Western Wyoming Community College for one year.

She was employed by KG Tree Service as a grounds person.

Ms. Rutland was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included dance, music, horseshoes, and darts. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved scrapbooking. She loved spending time with her children and never missed any school activities they had.

Survivors include her mother Tricia Gregory and husband James Tipton of Pinedale, Wyoming; two sons, Kelin George and Levi D. Roghair both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters Stevie K. Rice, Hailey C. Rice and Loraine K. Roghair all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven brothers Terrence, Cory, William, Daniel, Matt, Fred, Michael, Joey; two sisters, Cathy and Melanie; Grandmother Patricia Knudsen of Rock Springs; two cousins, Melissa Gil and Ryan Gil both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ken Gregory and Al Knudsen; one brother Steven Gunderson; and one aunt Amy Parish.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.