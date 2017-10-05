Brubaker Issues Statement On Fuel Issue Delay

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Manager Devon Brubaker has issued a statement regarding fuel truck mechanical failure that delayed a flight.

The following is the full statement:

It is not often that we need to make posts like this, however when we are at fault for airline delays, we take it very seriously and work hard to ensure it never happens again.

Here is a statement from our Airport Manager, Devon Brubaker regarding this mornings fueling issue that caused a significant delay:

“Our staff takes great pride in having the airport open and ready for operations 365 days per year. We failed in this mission this morning due to a fuel truck mechanical issue. This is the 1st time in almost three years that I have been here where the airport has had a role in a cancellation or delay. I know that does nothing to make this better for our customers, I just ask that you give us another chance as we work hard to be a very reliable airport.