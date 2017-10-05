Brubaker Issues Statement On Fuel Issue Delay

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Manager Devon Brubaker has issued a statement regarding fuel truck mechanical failure that delayed a flight.
The following is the full statement:
It is not often that we need to make posts like this, however when we are at fault for airline delays, we take it very seriously and work hard to ensure it never happens again.
Here is a statement from our Airport Manager, Devon Brubaker regarding this mornings fueling issue that caused a significant delay:
“Our staff takes great pride in having the airport open and ready for operations 365 days per year. We failed in this mission this morning due to a fuel truck mechanical issue. This is the 1st time in almost three years that I have been here where the airport has had a role in a cancellation or delay. I know that does nothing to make this better for our customers, I just ask that you give us another chance as we work hard to be a very reliable airport.
Our crews arrive at the airport at 4:00 am every morning and perform equipment and fuel quality inspections. The airline does not order fuel until approximately 5:40 am when the flight crews arrive from the hotel. We are not able to fuel the aircraft until the flight crews arrive and tell us how much fuel they need. The truck ran fine all morning. While in the middle of fueling this morning’s departure, a battery cable connector burnt-up on the fuel truck. This is a freak incident that could not be predicted or controlled. The connector that burnt up would not have shown signs of failure until it was too late. As soon as our crews isolated the issue, we were able to get the aircraft fueled and ready for departure. Due to the delay caused by this issue, the flight crew timed out and therefore, the flight was delayed 11 1/2 hours instead of just 1 1/2 hours. This is a newer fuel truck that goes through robust inspections on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. In this instance, there was absolutely nothing that could have been done to avoid this incident.
I appreciate each of the passengers that have taken the time to reach out and allow us to provide an explanation of the incident. I hope that each and every one of you will give us another chance in the future.”