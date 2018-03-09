Business Council Board Meets in Evanston March 15

WYOMING– The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will consider one Business Ready Community (BRC) grant request during its March 15 meeting beginning at 8 am in the Portland Rose Room of the Evanston Roundhouse at 1500 Main St.

Business Council staff will also provide updates on advisory committee initiatives to advance the WBC strategic plan.

Committees include Market, Technology, Business, Community and Industrial development.

The agency’s six regional directors will follow with regional news and project updates.



Live Video Feed

If unable to attend the Business Council board meeting in person, please tune in to the live video feed at https://www.facebook.com/WyoBizCouncil/.

For those calling in remotely, please go to the live video feed at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/778693349. Users will be given an audio option (computer or phone).

The site will automatically proceed to the GoToMeeting streaming video. The phone number provided by the GoToMeeting registration is the one to use even if you don’t plan to watch the video feed.



To Speak During the Meeting

To speak during the meeting, please call Content Marketing Manager Tom Dixon at 307-275-2217 or send an email to wbc-conference@wyo.gov prior to 4 pm on March 14. Please state your name and the topic about which you would like to speak.

Board meeting materials are available for review at http://wyomingbusiness.org/boardbook.



Business Ready Community (BRC) Grant Applications

Business Council staff review each application, conduct site visits, or conference calls in the case of planning grants, and make presentations to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full board.

About the Program: The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval.

The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.

The SLIB will make final decisions on BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting on April 12 in Cheyenne.



Planning

Uinta County requests a $50,000 grant for the Southwest Wyoming Targeted Industry Implementation Plan, a comprehensive and strategic blueprint to recruit and cultivate identified target industries in the region of Uinta and south Lincoln counties.

(Staff does not recommend funding the project due to lack of funding in the BRC allocation plan.)

For more information about these projects, visit the Wyoming Business Council website, www.wyomingbusiness.org, or call 1-800-262-3425.