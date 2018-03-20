Business Council Board Recommends Planning Grant

WYOMING — The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors recommended at its March 15 quarterly meeting in the Evanston Roundhouse a $50,000 grant to Uinta County to identify target industries for recruitment to Uinta and south Lincoln counties.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.

The SLIB will make a final decision on the BRC project request at its 8 am meeting on April 12 in Cheyenne.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Board meeting materials are available for review.

BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT APPLICATION

Business Council staff review each application, conduct site visits, or conference calls in the case of Planning grants, and make presentations to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full board.

About the Program: The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.

Planning

Uinta County requests a $50,000 grant for the Southwest Wyoming Targeted Industry Implementation Plan, a comprehensive and strategic blueprint to recruit and cultivate identified target industries in the region of Uinta and south Lincoln counties (Board recommended full funding as requested.)

For more information about these projects, visit the Wyoming Business Council website, www.wyomingbusiness.org, or call 1-800-262-3425.