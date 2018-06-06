Business Council Requests Proposals to Develop Broadband Plan

WYOMING — The Wyoming Business Council is requesting proposals for assistance in developing a Wyoming broadband enhancement plan.

Expanding high-speed broadband capacity across the state is a key focus for state leaders.

During the 2018 legislative session, Gov. Mead signed into law a bill creating the Wyoming Broadband Development Program.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Among the requirements for the program, the Business Council is charged with adopting a broadband enhancement plan by Sept. 1.

The plan will establish priorities and objectives to meet Wyoming’s goal of promoting the expansion of access to high-speed broadband service in unserved areas of the state.

The program emphasizes cities, towns, counties and tribal governments working with the private sector to identify needs and find solutions. This cooperative approach best positions Wyoming to efficiently expand broadband services to more areas.

Responses to the request for proposal (RFP) are due at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on June 18. Proposals and any questions relating to the RFP must be submitted to ApplyAtWyomingBusinessCouncil@wyo.gov by June 8. Answers to questions will be posted on the Business Council website.

The Broadband Enhancement Plan request for proposal can be accessed here.