Business Council Seeks Business’ Help in Slashing Red Tape

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Business Council is asking businesses across the state for help identifying specific local, state and federal regulations which may be impeding or delaying licensing and permitting in the state.

Soliciting feedback from Wyoming businesses on onerous regulations was one of several calls to action in Enrolled Act 58 passed by the Wyoming Legislature and signed by Gov. Matt Mead this spring.

“The Business Council is working quickly to increase Wyoming’s prosperity by making it easier to translate new ideas and new approaches into viable businesses contributing to our economy,” Business Council CEO Shawn Reese said.

Participants should only need five to 10 minutes to offer specific examples of regulations that make starting and running a business harder than it should be. Take the survey by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WYBarriersToBusiness.

The deadline for submissions is May 25.

The Business Council will review the information provided by Wyoming companies and report back to the Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming (ENDOW) Executive Council by July 1.

Those regulations recommended for review will be brought to the entity with the jurisdiction to eliminate the hurdles.

For more information, call Business Outreach Coordinator Will Hardin at 307-777-2843 or will.hardin@wyo.gov.